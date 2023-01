Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Maynard Cooper & Gale on Friday removed a wrongful foreclosure lawsuit against Regions Bank to Alabama Middle District Court. The suit was filed by attorney D. Benjamin Traylor on behalf of the estate of Frank Rudeseal Jr. The case is 2:23-cv-00009, Rudeseal v. Regions Bank.

Banking & Financial Services

January 06, 2023, 8:23 PM