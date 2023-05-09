Rudeness or Breach of Freedom? 2 Schools of Thought on Profe...

News From Law.com

A New Jersey appeals court has upheld the dismissal of a community college professor who drew complaints from students for using profanity in class. The appeals court declined to reinstate A. Dawn Tawwater's suit against Rowan College of South Jersey, even after receiving amicus curiae briefs raising arguments about free speech and academic freedom. The appeals court said Rowan fired Tawwater because she was disrespectful and offensive to her students, not because she advanced controversial or unpopular opinions.

May 09, 2023, 6:30 PM

