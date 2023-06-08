Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Copeland Stair Valz & Lovell on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against United States Liability Insurance to Tennessee Middle District Court. The suit, filed by Burr & Forman on behalf of Rude Ham LLC d/b/a Beer Sellar and Downtown Nashville Bar GP, seeks coverage for damage to the plaintiff's property caused by Anthony Quinn Walker's suicide bombing in Nashville on Christmas 2020. The case is 3:23-cv-00581, Rude Ham LLC et al. v. United States Liability Insurance Co.

Insurance

June 08, 2023, 7:05 PM

Plaintiffs

Downtown Nashville Bar General Partner, Inc.

Rude Ham, LLC

Plaintiffs

Burr & Forman

defendants

United States Liability Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Copeland, Stair, Valz & Lovell, LLP

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute