Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Maynard, Cooper & Gale on Monday removed an ERISA lawsuit against CitiBank, MetLife and Jhoan Manuel Arias to Florida Southern District Court. The complaint, pertaining to short-term disability benefits, was filed by the Kleppin Firm on behalf of Kristina Rubio. The case is 0:23-cv-60428, Rubio v. CitiBank, N.A. et al.

Insurance

March 06, 2023, 11:50 AM