Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Monday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Rupert Investment Corp. and Beamer Investment Corp. to California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Offices of Daniel Weltin on behalf of a longshoreman who was allegedly injured while working aboard the defendants' vessel. The case is 3:23-cv-03546, Rubio v. Rupert Investment Corp. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

July 17, 2023, 8:34 PM

Plaintiffs

Robert Rubio

defendants

Beamer Investment Corporation

defendant counsels

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

nature of claim: 340/for personal injury claims related to a cruise or marine vessel