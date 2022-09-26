Who Got The Work

Kenneth A. Weber, Denmark J. Grant and Desislava K. Docheva of Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz have entered appearances for National Federation of Independent Business and HR Director Michelle Smith in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The suit, which pertains to a disability insurance claim, was filed Aug. 10 in Florida Southern District Court by Robert I. Rubin on behalf of Deborah Shoenberg Rubin. Life Insurance Company of North America is represented by GrayRobinson. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon, is 9:22-cv-81246, Rubin v. Life Insurance Company of North America et al.

Health & Life Insurance

September 26, 2022, 4:16 AM