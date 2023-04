Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Epstein Becker & Green on Friday removed an employment class action against American Medical Response West and other defendants to California Central District Court. The complaint, filed by Crosner Legal, asserts that the defendants failed to provide employees with proper wage and rest periods. The case is 5:23-cv-00611, Rubiera Tice v. American Medical Response of Southern California et al.

Health Care

April 07, 2023, 3:39 PM

Plaintiffs

Gabriel Alejandro Rubiera Tice

defendants

American Medical Response of Inland Empire

American Medical Response of San Diego, Inc.

American Medical Response of Southern California

American Medical Response West

Does

defendant counsels

Epstein Becker & Green

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches