Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Crowell & Moring on Tuesday removed a product liability lawsuit against UnitedHealth Group and other defendants to California Southern District Court. The complaint, over an allegedly defective rollator walker, was filed by Thorsnes Bartolotta McGuire on behalf of John Rubalcava. The case is 3:23-cv-01060, Rubalcava v. Medline Industries, Inc. et al.

Health Care

June 08, 2023, 5:04 AM

Plaintiffs

Plaintiffs

defendants

defendant counsels

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims