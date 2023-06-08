Removed To Federal Court
Lawyers at Crowell & Moring on Tuesday removed a product liability lawsuit against UnitedHealth Group and other defendants to California Southern District Court. The complaint, over an allegedly defective rollator walker, was filed by Thorsnes Bartolotta McGuire on behalf of John Rubalcava. The case is 3:23-cv-01060, Rubalcava v. Medline Industries, Inc. et al.
Health Care
June 08, 2023, 5:04 AM
Plaintiffs
- Thorsnes Bartolotta McGuire
- Hulburt And Bunn
- Karla Lopez
defendants
- Medline Industries, Inc.
- United Healthcare Services, Inc.
- UnitedHealthcare Insurance Company
- Does 1-50, inclusive
- Medline Industries LP
- UnitedHealthcare Benefits Plan of California
- UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of California, Inc.
- UnitedHealthcare Insurance Company of America
defendant counsels
nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims