New Suit - Employment

Shell, the global oil and gas giant, and other defendants were sued Monday in Maryland District Court over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The court case was filed by Zipin, Amster & Greenberg on behalf of seven individuals who were employed by the defendants as laborers who contend that they were not paid the mandatory minimum wage of $7.25 per hour for all hours worked. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01026, Ruark et al v. Shockley et al.

Energy

April 18, 2023, 4:07 AM

Plaintiffs

Aden Landell

Allison Fitzhugh

John Tall

Natalie Ruark

Robert Larry Gootee

Robert Luke Gootee

Stephanie Yourik

Plaintiffs

Zipin Amster Greenberg

defendants

Shell, LLC

Blue Oyster Environmental, LLC

Dorsey Shockley

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations