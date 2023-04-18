Shell, the global oil and gas giant, and other defendants were sued Monday in Maryland District Court over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The court case was filed by Zipin, Amster & Greenberg on behalf of seven individuals who were employed by the defendants as laborers who contend that they were not paid the mandatory minimum wage of $7.25 per hour for all hours worked. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01026, Ruark et al v. Shockley et al.
Energy
April 18, 2023, 4:07 AM