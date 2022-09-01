Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at McAfee & Taft and the Tharpe Firm removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against CMHG LLC to Oklahoma Western District Court on Wednesday. The complaint, filed by Rubenstein & Pitts on behalf of Real Time Products, arises from Real Time's agreement to administer COVID-19 rapid tests and then seek reimbursement from CMHG once it had been paid by the Department of Health and Human Services. The suit accuses CMHG of submitting fraudulent reports to DHHS in order to divert more than $18 million of Real Time's reimbursement payments to other entities. The case is 5:22-cv-00774, Real Time Products Inc. v. CHMG LLC.

