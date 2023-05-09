New Suit - Contract

FTAE Holdings filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Infinity Stone Ventures f/k/a Contakt World Technologies on Tuesday in Delaware District Court. The suit, filed by Clark Hill, accuses the defendant of failing to make earn-out payments after purchasing Stratum Health Solutions, whose digital platform 'HealthCheck' allows employees to self-assess and report COVID-19 symptoms. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00507, RTAE Holdings LLC v. Infinity Stone Ventures Corp.

Digital Health

May 09, 2023, 4:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Rtae Holdings LLC

Plaintiffs

Clark Hill

defendants

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract