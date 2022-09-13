New Suit

Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Tuesday in Texas Southern District Court on behalf of RSUI Indemnity Company. The suit, targeting King Operating Corporation and Smith Laydown and Casing Services LLC, seeks a declaration that RSUI does not have a duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-03127, Rsui Indemnity Company v. Smith Laydown and Casing Services, LLC et al.

Insurance

September 13, 2022, 4:40 PM