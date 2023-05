New Suit

Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons filed a complaint for declaratory judgment against Osage Pipe Line Co. in Texas Northern District Court on Tuesday. The suit, seeking a declaration that the plaintiff owes no coverage for expenses stemming from a pipeline rupture, was filed on behalf of RSUI Indemnity Co. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-01117, Rsui Indemnity Company v. Osage Pipe Line Company, LLC.

Insurance

May 16, 2023, 12:27 PM

Plaintiffs

Rsui Indemnity Company

Plaintiffs

Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons

defendants

Osage Pipe Line Company, LLC

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute