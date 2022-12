New Suit

Musick, Peeler & Garrett filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Wednesday in California Central District Court on behalf of RSUI Indemnity Co. The complaint names Community Health Centers of the Central Coast in connection with claims under a nonprofit organization management liability policy. The case is 2:22-cv-08858, RSUI Indemnity Company v. Community Health Centers of the Central Coast, Inc.

Insurance

December 07, 2022, 3:35 PM