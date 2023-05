New Suit

Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons filed an subrogation lawsuit against Ace Property and Casualty Insurance Tuesday in Texas Western District Court. The lawsuit, filed on behalf of three insurers, seeks reimbursement from the settlement of an underlying trucking accident lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00556, Rsui Indemnity Company et al v. Ace Property and Casualty Insurance Company.

Insurance

May 02, 2023, 1:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Endurance American Specialty Insurance Company

Hallmark Specialty Insurance Company

Rsui Indemnity Company

Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons

defendants

Ace Property and Casualty Insurance Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute