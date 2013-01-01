New Suit - Contract

US Bank filed a foreclosure lawsuit on Monday in Illinois Northern District Court against Schiller Park Hospitality, owner of the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel near Chicago's O'Hare International Airport. The suit, which pertains to a default under an $11.5 million loan, was filed by Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner. The Illinois State Toll Highway Authority is also named as a defendant. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-06824, RSS GSMS2013-GCJ16 - IL SPH LLC v. Schiller Park Hospitality LLC et al.