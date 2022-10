New Suit

Baker Botts filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Texas Southern District Court on behalf of RSM Production Corporation, an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The suit, over an arbitration judgment, takes aim at GAZ du Cameroun SA. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-03611, Rsm Production Corporation v. Gaz du Cameroun, S.A.

Energy

October 19, 2022, 5:58 AM