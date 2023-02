New Suit

RSF AV Omaha VII LP filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Affiliated FM Insurance on Friday in Oregon District Court. The suit, over fire damage claims, was brought by Miller Nash and Cokinos Young. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00269, RSF AV Omaha VII LP v. Affiliated FM Insurance Co.

Insurance

February 24, 2023, 7:00 PM