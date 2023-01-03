New Suit - Contract

The Hanover Insurance Group and HVAC and plumbing company Charles A. Klein & Sons Inc. were hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The court action, filed by Cohen Seglias Pallas Greenhill & Furman on behalf of RSB Mechanicals LLC, seeks more than $531,000 for unpaid work performed and extra costs incurred in relation to a subcontract. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00008, RSB Mechanicals LLC v. Charles A Klein & Sons, Inc. et al.

Insurance

January 03, 2023, 4:01 PM