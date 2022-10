Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at K&L Gates on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Roger Cleveland Golf Company Inc. to New York Eastern District Court. The complaint, over non-performance claims, was filed by the Law Offices of Mitchell S. Segal on behalf of Michael Jacobs and RSB Golf Inc. The case is 1:22-cv-06261, RSB Golf Inc. et al v. Roger Cleveland Golf Company, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 18, 2022, 5:48 AM