Who Got The Work

Drew Dorner and Michael A. Cabin of Duane Morris have stepped in as defense counsel to Huntington Way Associates in a pending lawsuit to vacate an arbitration award. The suit was filed Aug. 22 in Ohio Southern District Court by Ulmer & Berne on behalf of RRI Associates LLC and WB-US Enterprises Inc. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael H. Watson, is 2:22-cv-03273, Rri Associates LLC et al v. Huntington Way Associates, LLC.

Real Estate

October 06, 2022, 12:38 PM