New Suit

Ulmer & Berne filed a lawsuit Monday in Ohio Southern District Court on behalf of RRI Associates LLC and WB-US Enterprises Inc. The suit, which seeks to vacate an arbitration award, pursues claims against Huntington Way Associates LLC. Defendant is backed by Duane Morris. The case is 2:22-cv-03209, Rri Associates LLC et al v. Huntington Way Associates, LLC.

Ohio

August 23, 2022, 6:25 AM