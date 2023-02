Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Barley Snyder on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Excel Development Group and other defendants to Pennsylvania Middle District Court. The suit, which arises from an online auction of real property, was filed by CGA Law Firm on behalf of RRF Building and Sophie Marie Langford. The case is 1:23-cv-00341, RRF Building, LLC et al v. Excel Development Group et al.

Real Estate

February 27, 2023, 6:23 PM