Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Reed Smith on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Angelo & White on behalf of R&R Surgical Institute, which seeks reimbursement for services. The case is 2:23-cv-02120, R&R Surgical Institute, an Unincorporated association v. Health Care Service Corporation.

Insurance

March 21, 2023, 8:05 PM

Plaintiffs

R&R Surgical Institute, an Unincorporated association

defendants

Health Care Service Corporation

defendant counsels

Reed Smith

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute