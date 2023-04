New Suit - Real Property

Hahn Loeser & Parks filed a real property lawsuit Friday in Ohio Northern District Court on behalf of RR Company of America. The suit seeks judgment ordering the sale of property owned by Bishop Queen LLC pursuant to a judgment lien. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00843, Rr Company of America, LLC v. Bishop Queen, LLC et al.

Ohio

April 22, 2023, 1:12 PM

Plaintiffs

Rr Company of America, LLC

Plaintiffs

Hahn Loeser & Parks

defendants

Bishop Queen, LLC

Michael Zuren

nature of claim: 220/over a foreclosure action