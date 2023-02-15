New Suit

Risk & Insurance Consultants and other defendants were hit with a lawsuit Wednesday in Mississippi Southern District Court in connection with the company's corporate risk management program for Domino’s Pizza franchisees. The suit was brought by Bradley Arant Boult Cummings and Owen and Owen on behalf of RPM Pizza, which challenges the defendants' denial of liability claims stemming from a motor vehicle accident involving a delivery driver. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00041, RPM Pizza, LLC v. Risk & Insurance Consultants, Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

February 15, 2023, 7:42 PM