RPL Ticks Up at Hunton Andrews Kurth in 2022, But Profits Fa...

Revenue and profits declined at Hunton Andrews Kurth in 2022, but the firm's strategic industry focus on energy, financial services, real estate, and retail and consumer products helped guide the firm to its second-best year ever. "Given the unstable market we are in," managing partner Sam Danon said, the firm is "very fortunate" to see continued strong demand in such practices as energy, labor and employment, litigation and structured finance. "We are pleased with the year and the results of the year," Danon said. The firm's focus on industry sectors, he said, provides a "good mix and balance."

April 14, 2023, 6:08 PM

