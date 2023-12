Who Got The Work

Brendan Judge of Connell Foley has entered an appearance for the Newark Housing Authority in a pending lawsuit over real property claims. The court action was filed Nov. 10 in New Jersey District Court by Singer Law on behalf of RP Newark Ventures. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Claire C. Cecchi, is 2:23-cv-22272, Rp Newark Ventures LLC v. Newark Housing Authority et al.

Government

December 26, 2023, 4:26 PM

Plaintiffs

Rp Newark Ventures LLC

Plaintiffs

Singer Law LLC

defendants

United States Department Of Housing And Urban Development

ABC Corp #1-10 (fictitious)

John Doe 1-10 (fictitious)

Newark Housing Authority

Victor Cirilo

defendant counsels

Connell Foley

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract