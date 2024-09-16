Who Got The Work

Randall W. Edwards and Becky A. Girolamo of O'Melveny & Myers have stepped in to defend Abbott Laboratories, an Illinois-based health care company, in a pending digital privacy class action. The suit, filed Aug. 1 in California Central District Court by the Almeida Law Group and Siri & Glimstad, accuses the defendants of disclosing patients protected health and personally identifiable information with third parties including Meta and Google. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Wesley L. Hsu, is 2:24-cv-06525, Roz Saedi v. Spd Swiss Precision Diagnostics GmbH et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 16, 2024, 11:56 AM

Plaintiffs

Roz Saedi

Plaintiffs

Almeida Law Group LLC

Siri And Glimstad LLP

Srourian Law Firm

Defendants

Abbott Laboratories

Proctor & Gamble Co.

Spd Swiss Precision Diagnostics GmbH

defendant counsels

O'Melveny & Myers

Nature of Claim: 360/for personal injury claims