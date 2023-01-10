Who Got The Work

David J. Fioccola of Morrison & Foerster has entered an appearance for Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. in a pending shareholder lawsuit. The suit was filed Dec. 27 in New Jersey District Court by Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan on behalf of the two founders of Onyx Enterprises, an e-commerce retailer for automotive parts and accessories now known as Parts iD. The court action, stemming from Onyx's SPAC merger with Legacy Acquisition, contends that the merger diluted the plaintiffs’ interests in the company. Canaccord acted as financial advisor on the SPAC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Georgette Castner, is 3:22-cv-07514, Royzenshteyn et al v. Onyx Enterprises Canada Inc. et al.

Automotive

January 10, 2023, 11:39 AM