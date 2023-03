Who Got The Work

Holly Campbell of Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner has entered an appearance for Google in a pending lawsuit. The action was filed Feb. 13 in Indiana Northern District Court by a pro se plaintiff. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Holly A. Brady, is 1:23-cv-00061, Royse v. Google Company.

Technology

March 31, 2023, 9:07 AM

Plaintiffs

Taylor Steven Royse

defendants

Google Company

defendant counsels

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation