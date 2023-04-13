New Suit - Contract

Barnes & Thornburg filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Georgia Northern District Court in connection with the financing of reality television series, 'Ride of Your Life with Courtney Hansen.' The complaint, brought on behalf of Royl Garage and Courtney Hansen, accuses Mighty Oak Financial and other defendants of violating Georgia’s criminal usury laws by unlawfully charging Hansen an interest rate of '10 percent per day' on a $300,000 loan. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01581, Royl Garage, LLC et al v. Mighty Oak Financial LLC et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

April 13, 2023, 5:49 AM

