Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius on Monday removed an alleged pregnancy-based employment discrimination lawsuit against Caliber Holdings of California LLC to California Central District Court. The complaint was filed by the Gould Law Firm on behalf of Linsey Royer. The case is 5:22-cv-01734, Royer v. Caliber Holdings of California LLC et al.

California

October 04, 2022, 5:06 AM