Who Got The Work

Alexander L. Grodan, Kathryn T. McGuigan and Hannah V. Schnell from Morgan, Lewis & Bockius and Peter Smith of Smith + Malek have stepped in as defense counsel to Spears Manufacturing Company in a pending disability-based discrimination lawsuit. The complaint was filed May 4 in Idaho District Court by the Hepworth Law Offices on behalf of a former forklift operator who contends that she was wrongfully terminated and not provided accommodations after receiving a tear in her rotator cuff. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Candy W. Dale, is 1:23-cv-00225, Royce v. Spears Manufacturing Company.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 19, 2023, 4:14 AM

Plaintiffs

Charlene Hulet Johnson Royce

Plaintiffs

Hepworth Law Offices

Jeffrey J. Hepworth, Pa & Associates

defendants

Spears Manufacturing Company

defendant counsels

Smith + Malek, PLLC

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA