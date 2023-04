New Suit

Robins Kaplan filed a civil rights lawsuit Wednesday in Minnesota District Court on behalf of Christine M. Roybal. The suit, targeting Sherburne County and correctional officers Lindsey Candor and Ashley Goebel, alleges the defendants showed deliberate indifference when they left inmate Justice Lee White in a suicide-friendly jail cell, where he hanged himself. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:23-cv-00857, Roybal v. Candor et al.

Government

April 05, 2023, 4:15 PM

Plaintiffs

Christine M. Roybal

Plaintiffs

Robins Kaplan

defendants

Ashley Goebel

Lindsey Candor

Sherburne County

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation