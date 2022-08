New Suit - Product Liability

Medtronic, the medical device manufacturer, and other defendants were slapped with a product liability lawsuit Friday in Massachusetts District Court. The court case was brought by Bernheim Kelley Battista & Bliss and Leger Ketchum & Cohoon on behalf of Robert Roybal and Tiffenie Roybal. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-11304, Roybal et al v. Covidien, Inc. et al.

Health Care

August 12, 2022, 3:43 PM