Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at McGuireWoods on Tuesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Genpact LLC to Florida Middle District Court. The complaint, over alleged FMLA violations, was filed by Wenzel Fenton Cabassa on behalf of Subreinia Royals. The case is 3:23-cv-00058, Royals v. Genpact LLC.

Business Services

January 18, 2023, 5:36 AM