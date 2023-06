New Suit - Wrongful Death

The Cochran Law Firm filed a wrongful death lawsuit Monday in Tennessee Western District Court against Cox Transportation Services and Melvin Warren Osterbind Jr. The suit, stemming from a motor vehicle collision, was brought on behalf of the estate of Kayla Nicole Bailey. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02348, Royal v. Cox Transportation Services, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

June 05, 2023, 3:52 PM

Plaintiffs

Paul Royal

The Cochran Law Firm

defendants

Cox Transportation Services, Inc.

Melvin Warren Osterbind, Jr.

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims