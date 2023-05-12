Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Shutts & Bowen on Friday removed a negligence lawsuit against insurance agency McGriff Insurance Services to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, filed by Travis Watson PA on behalf of Royal T Properties, arises from wind damage to the plaintiff's office buildings during Hurricane Ian; according to the complaint, the defendant negligently procured a policy which excluded coverage for wind damage. The case is 2:23-cv-00337, Royal T Properties LLC v. McGriff Insurance Services Inc.

Insurance

May 12, 2023, 2:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Royal T Properties, LLC

Plaintiffs

Travis Watson, P.A.

defendants

McGriff Insurance Services, Inc.

defendant counsels

Shutts & Bowen

nature of claim: 290/over claims related to real property