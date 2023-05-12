Lawyers at Shutts & Bowen on Friday removed a negligence lawsuit against insurance agency McGriff Insurance Services to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, filed by Travis Watson PA on behalf of Royal T Properties, arises from wind damage to the plaintiff's office buildings during Hurricane Ian; according to the complaint, the defendant negligently procured a policy which excluded coverage for wind damage. The case is 2:23-cv-00337, Royal T Properties LLC v. McGriff Insurance Services Inc.
Insurance
May 12, 2023, 2:58 PM