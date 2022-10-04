Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Bullivant Houser Bailey on Tuesday removed an insurance lawsuit against Travelers, a New York-based insurance company, to Idaho District Court. The complaint, which arises over disputed property damage claims resulting from a water intrusion, was filed by Pedersen, Whitehead & Hanby on behalf of Royal Plaza Master Owners Association. The case is 1:22-cv-00416, Royal Plaza Master Owners Association, Royal Plaza LLC et al v. The Travelers Indemnity Company.

Insurance

October 04, 2022, 5:25 PM