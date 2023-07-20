New Suit - Copyright

Royal Oaks Design filed a copyright infringement lawsuit which asserts five architectural designs Thursday in Pennsylvania Middle District Court. The suit, brought by Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders and Osha Bergman Watanabe & Burton, targets Bon Ton Builders and Tony R. Forbes for allegedly displaying replicas of the works with references to the plaintiff's ownership removed on BonTonBuilers.com. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01205, Royal Oaks Design, Inc. v. Bon Ton Builders, Inc. et al.

Construction & Engineering

July 20, 2023, 3:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Royal Oaks Design, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders

Osha Bergman Watanabe & Burton LLP

defendants

Bon Ton Builders, Inc.

Tony R. Forbes

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims