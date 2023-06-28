New Suit - Arbitration

Jackson Lewis filed a complaint to enforce an arbitration award Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court on behalf of Royal Ice Cream Co. and Midtown Transportation Co. The suit pursues claims against Central States, Southeast & Southwest Areas Pension Fund. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-04150, Royal Ice Cream Co. and Midtown Transportation Company LLC v. Central States, Southeast & Southwest Areas Pension Fund.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

June 28, 2023, 1:13 PM

Plaintiffs

Royal Ice Cream Co. and Midtown Transportation Company LLC

Plaintiffs

Jackson Lewis

defendants

Central States, Southeast & Southwest Areas Pension Fund

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations