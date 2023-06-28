Jackson Lewis filed a complaint to enforce an arbitration award Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court on behalf of Royal Ice Cream Co. and Midtown Transportation Co. The suit pursues claims against Central States, Southeast & Southwest Areas Pension Fund. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-04150, Royal Ice Cream Co. and Midtown Transportation Company LLC v. Central States, Southeast & Southwest Areas Pension Fund.
Food, Beverage & Tobacco
June 28, 2023, 1:13 PM