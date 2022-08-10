Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Wood Smith Henning & Berman on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Lloyds of London insurance underwriters, Independent Specialty Insurance Company and Velocity Risk Underwriters to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit filed by the Andry Law Firm on behalf of Royal Antiques Ltd. seeks insurance coverage for alleged property damage and business interruption claims arising from Hurricane Ida. The case is 2:22-cv-02623, Royal Antiques, Ltd v. Independent Specialty Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

August 10, 2022, 7:47 PM