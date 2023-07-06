Who Got The Work

Holland & Knight partners Michael E. Hantman and Stuart G. Nash have entered appearances for Aerovanti Aircraft LLC, Aerovanti Aviation LLC and other defendants in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The suit, over a fraudulent investment scheme, was filed May 22 in Florida Middle District Court by the Wagner Law Group on behalf of Matthew A. Brandman, Andrew H. Harman and other plaintiffs. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Steven D. Merryday, is 8:23-cv-01117, Royal Agmbr, LLC et al v. Aerovanti, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

July 06, 2023, 6:29 AM

