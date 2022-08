New Suit

Hartford Underwriters Insurance Co. was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Friday in Ohio Northern District Court. The lawsuit, concerning claims of storm damage to commercial property, was brought by Bower Stevenson LLC on behalf of Royal Abode. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:22-cv-01486, Royal Abode, LLC v. Hartford Underwriters Insurance Company.

Insurance

August 19, 2022, 6:00 PM