Who Got The Work

Matthew D. Stachel of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison has entered an appearance for Nikola, an electric truck company, and the company's top executives in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The action, filed Feb. 21 in Delaware District Court by Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman; Farnan LLP; and the Brown Law Firm on behalf of Anand Roy, accuses the defendants of failing to disclose that the company lacked adequate safety controls in relation to manufacturing battery components, leading to a high risk of future recalls of batteries that catch fire. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Hall, is 1:24-cv-00230, Roy v. Russell et al.

Automotive

May 02, 2024, 10:12 AM

