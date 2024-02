Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Latham & Watkins have stepped in to represent Adobe and its top officers in a pending securities lawsuit. The suit, filed Jan. 29 in New York Southern District Court by the Brown Law Firm on behalf of Anand Roy, accuses the defendants of downplaying competitive pressure from Figma, a provider of web-based tools for designing user interfaces. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John G. Koeltl, is 1:24-cv-00633, Roy v. Narayen et al.

Technology

February 16, 2024, 7:39 AM

