Who Got The Work

Matthew F. Nieman of Jackson Lewis has entered an appearance for IBM in a pending lawsuit over alleged race-based employment discrimination. The complaint was filed Dec. 13 in Virginia Eastern District Court by Charlson Bredehoft Cohen Brown & Nadelhaft on behalf of a former employee. The case, assigned to U.S. District David J. Novak, is 1:23-cv-01701, Roy v. International Business Machines Corporation.

Technology

January 29, 2024, 10:11 AM

Plaintiffs

Carl B. Roy

Plaintiffs

Charlson Bredehoft Cohen Brown & Nadelhaft PC

defendants

International Business Machines Corporation

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination