New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and parent company Point32Health were hit with a data breach class action on Monday in Massachusetts District Court. The suit, filed by Block & Leviton, Edelson Lechtzin and the Grabar Law Office, is part of a wave of cases brought on behalf of individuals whose personally identifiable information was allegedly compromised in a Mar. 2023 cyberattack. The case is 1:23-cv-11744, Rowntree et al. v. Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Inc. et al.

Health Care

July 31, 2023, 6:30 PM

Plaintiffs

Angela Rowntree

Colin Rowntree

Block & Leviton

defendants

Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, Inc.

Point23Health, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract