New Suit - Consumer Class Action

US Bank and other defendants were hit with a consumer class action Monday in Virginia Eastern District Court. The complaint, for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, was filed by the Law Office of Dale W. Pittman; Henry & DeGraaff; and the Borison Firm on behalf of Karen S. Rowland. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00258, Rowland v. Transworld Systems, Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

April 18, 2023, 4:14 AM

Plaintiffs

Karen S Rowland

The Law Office Of Dale W. Pittman, P.C.

defendants

U.S. Bank, National Association

Convergent Outsourcing, Inc.

MRS BPO, L.L.C.

National Collegiate Student Loan Trust 2006-4

National Collegiate Student Loan Trust 2007-4

Transworld Systems, Inc.

nature of claim: 480/over alleged breaches of consumer credit or privacy laws